Odisha govt fully prepared to for possible impact of upcoming cyclone: Minister Suresh Pujari

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari informed that the state government is fully prepared to deal with any possible impact of the upcoming cyclone.

Speaking to the newsmen Pujari said that two low-pressure systems have formed over the Andaman Sea. There is a possibility that both the systems may combine and move westwards. In such situation, these low-pressure systems will have more impact.”

Initially, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh likely to affected. But the systems will also have some impact on Odisha. However, the government is fully prepared for the same. All the departments of the State government are on alert to mitigate any potential impact,” he added.

Advertisement

On the other hand the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the Well-Marked low pressure area over Strait of Malacca and adjoining South Andaman Sea persists over the same region and the associated cyclonic circulation extended upto 7.6 km above mean sea level.

It is very likely to move west-north-west-wards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on 24th November 2025, it informed ding that continuing to move further west-northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.