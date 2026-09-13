Odisha govt forms five-member technical committee for care of five rescued orangutans

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is not living any stones unturned to keep the five baby orangutans, rescued from Bichitrapur forest in Bhograi block of Balasore district, secure, safe and healthy. Now, it has constituted a five-member technical committee to oversee the care of the orangutans, informed officials on Sunday.

As per the offal order, director of Nandankanan Biological Park has been appointed as the member-convener of the technical committee while a veterinary officer from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru, a representative of the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, and the project coordinator of the Centre for Wildlife Health, OUAT in Bhubaneswar are the other members of the panel.

Apart from assessing issues related to the welfare and upkeep of the rescued animals, the committee may also consult or co-opt experts and organisations of national and international repute if needed.

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It is to be noted here that after they were rescued from Balasore district on September 8, all the five orangutans have been kept in Nandankanan Biological Park in Bhubaneswar where three caretakers and doctors are looking after them round the clock.

On the other, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) have intensified their investigation into the matter following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. They have detained three suspect persons from a hotel in Digha of West Bengal.