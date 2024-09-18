Odisha govt extends DGP Y.B Khurania’s service period for two years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to extend the service period of DGP Y.B Khurania till August 16, 2026, informed the Hope Department of the State government in a notification.

The State government decided to make the 1990 batch officer Khurania’s tenure minimum two years as per the OM dated 18.05.1977 issued by Ministry of Home Affairs.

“In continuation of Home Department Notification No. 29471/IPS dated 16.06.2024, the Government have been pleased to extend the service period of Shri Y.B Khurania, IPS, DG&IG of Police (HoPF) Odisha till 16.08.2026 to make his tenure minimum 2 years as DG&IG of Police (HoPF) as per the OM dated 18.05.1977 issued by Ministry of Home Affairs,” read the notification.

It is to be noted here that the DGPs normally have minimum tenure of two years as per the rules. But the notification dated August 16, 2024 on YB Khurania’s appointment as DGP did not mention his minimum tenure. However, it has been now clarified in today’s notification.

Also Read: Senior IPS Officer YB Khurania Takes Charge As The Next DGP Of Odisha