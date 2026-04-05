Odisha Govt ends open sale of 5 kg LPG cylinders, Mandates e-KYC

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has ended the open sale of 5 kg LPG cylinders and made e-KYC mandatory for booking cooking gas in order to prevent black marketing amid supply concerns.

While announcing Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra stated that consumers can no longer purchase 5 kg LPG cylinders, and only those with e-KYC verified accounts will receive LPG through authorised agencies.

The minister also added that the consumers does not need to panic as there is adequate quantities LPG, petrol, and diesel. Moreover, distribution will follow regulated timelines. He said that the households in Urban areas will receive LPG every 25 days, while rural households will get refills every 45 days.

This move came following widespread complaint received over the supply of LPG in the last few days. Consumers alleged that the gas agencies are receiving their bookings but do not receive their cylinders at home or at the agencies. They alleged that they are unable to get the LPG cylinder due to black marketing.

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The minister explained that open sale encouraged misuse and black market activities. By mandating e-KYC, the government ensures that only registered consumers can access LPG. Agencies will supply cylinders strictly against verified bookings, eliminating unauthorised purchases.

Officials confirmed that the sale of 5 kg cylinders has been completely banned. These smaller cylinders often entered black markets, creating artificial shortages. The government’s crackdown aims to stabilise supply and protect genuine consumers.

Patra emphasised that the state remains committed to fair distribution and consumer welfare. He assured that strict action will continue against violators and that monitoring teams are keeping close watch on agencies and dealers.

A crucial meeting chaired by Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was held in Delhi over the LPG gas supply issue. The supply ministers of 9 states were present in the meeting. Odisha’s supply minister Krishna Patra attended the meeting.