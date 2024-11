Odisha Govt effects minor OAS reshuffle, Dhenkanal ADM Anita Patra becomes Joint Secretary, Board of Revenue

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Wednesday effected a minor OAS reshuffle. Accordingly, Dhenkanal ADM Anita Patra was transferred and posted as the Joint Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department, Govt of Odisha issued a notice in this regard today.

As per the notice, Sucharu Kumar Bal, OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate Sambalpur was transferred and posted as MD, Odisha State Seeds Corporation Ltd, Bhubaneswar on Foreign Service terms and conditions.

Similarly, Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS (SAG), EX-CDO cum EO, Zilla Parishad, KandhamaL UoT as Additional District Magistrate, Balasore was posted as Additional Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar on Foreign Service terms and conditions.

Also, Anita Patra, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Dhenkanal was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha Cuttack.

Besides, Lalit Mohan Behera, OAS (S), Ex-Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur UoT as CDO cum EO, Zilla Parishad, Dhenkanal was posted as Additional District Magistrate, Dhenkanal.