Odisha Govt effects minor IAS reshuffle, watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Saturday effected IAS reshuffle. Sanjay Kumar Singh appointed new Secretary of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department along with Departments earlier assigned to him. Prior to commencement of paddy procurement this month, this appointment is important

Vishal Dev appointed new Energy Secretary along with Principal Secretary of EIT Department.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department issued a notice regarding the reshuffle. As per the notification, senior IAS officer Deoranjan Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to Govt, Revenue and DM Department with additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha and Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority will be in additional charge of Chairman, Odisha Forest Development Corporation.

Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Principal secretary to Govt, Sports and YS Department was given additional charge of CMD, OPTCL.

Girish SN was appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt, PR and DW Department.

Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, Special Secretary to Govt, PR and DW Dept was appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt, Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Department.

Watch the video here: