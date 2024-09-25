Odisha Govt effects major reshuffle in OAS cadre, 36 officers get new appointments; Check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle in the OAS cadre by giving new appointments to a total of 36 officers
As per the notification issued by the Panchayati Raj & D.W Department, Madhumita Rath, OAS (SS). Special Secretary to Government, HT & H Department is allowed to remain in charge of M.D., Utkalika in addition to her own duties.
Check details here:
- Madhumita Rath, OAS (SS). Special Secretary to Government, HT & H Department is allowed to remain in charge of M.D., Utkalika in addition to her own duties.
- Anam Charan Patra, OAS (SS), Additional Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Cuttack is posted as Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Cuttack on foreign service terms & conditions.
- Pradeep Kumar Rout, OAS (SAG), Ex-Private Secretary to Ex Minister, FE & CC, PR & DW, l& PR, Odisha is posted as C.E.O., Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.
- Kalpataru Behera, OAS (SAG), Ex-Private Secretary to Ex Minister of State (lnd.), Rural Development, Skill Development and Technical Education, Odisha is posted as Additional Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Cuttack on foreign service terms & conditions..
- Gourahari Behera, OAS (SAG), Ex-Private Secretary to Ex Minister, Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti, Odisha is posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Health & FW Department.
- Jadumani Mahala, OAS (SAG), Ex-Additional District Magistrate, Keonjhar is posted as Additional Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department.
- Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Kandhamal is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Balasore. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS (SAG), as the Additional District Magistrate, Balasore in the district of Balasore.
- Lankeswar Amata, OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate, Kalinganagar, Jajpur is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Bhadrak. ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Lankeswar Amata, OAS (SAG), as the Additional District Magistrate, Bhadrak in the district of Bhadrak.
- Ashok Kumar Gartia, OAS (SAG), Tahasildar, Bonai, Sundargarh, is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, Excise, Odisha, Cuttack.
- Udaya Kumar Mohapatra, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Angul. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Udaya Kumar Mohapatra, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Angul in the district of Angul.
- Daridrabhanjan M.M Patra, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Agriculture & FE Department is transferred and posted as Settlement Officer, Balasore-Mayurbhanj Major Settlement, Baripada.
- Dipti Ranjan Behera, OAS (S), S.R. (General) in the office of the C.D.l., Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Works Department.
- Niranjan Behera, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Balasore is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur. ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Niranjan Behera, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep in the district of Jagatsinghpur.
- Lalit Mohan Behera, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Dhenkanal.
- Saroj Kumar Behera, OAS (S), Joint Director, OSEPA, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department.
- Sarat Chandra Mohapatra, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Angul is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Home Department.
- Saroj Kumar Dash, OAS (S), Ex-Sub Collector, Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj is posted as Joint Secretary to Government, H & UD Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of A.O., Odisha Urban infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF), Bhubaneswar.
- Basanta Kumar Sethi, OAS (S), Executive Officer (EO), Keonjhar Municipality is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack.
- Suranjan Kumar Sahoo, OAS (S), Ex-Sub-Collector, Bonai, Sundargarh is posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Sundargarh.
- Jyoti Sankar Sahu, OAS (S), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Khordha.
- Shambhunath Nandi, OAS (S), Ex-Private Secretary to Ex Minister, Labour & ESI, Odisha is posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Kandhamal.
- Mousumi Naik, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department is transferred and posted as GM (Procurement), Odisha State Civil Supply Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd., Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.
- Sukanta Majhi, OAS (S), Ex-Sub Collector, Champua, Keonjhar is posted as Additional District Magistrate, Rayagada. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Sukanta Majhi, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Rayagada in the district of Rayagada.
- Lalit Soreng, OAS (S), Ex-Additional District Magistrate, Keonjhar is posted as P.D. (R&R), Jharsuguda.
- Sapan Kumar Nanda, OAS (S), Sub-Collector, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Kalinganagar, Jajpur. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Sapan Kumar Nanda, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Kalinganagar in the district of Jajpur.
- Sanjay Kumar Rout, OAS (S), A.O., Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF) and OSD Jaga Mission under the H & UD Department is transferred and posted as General Manager, Odisha State Beverage Corporation (OSBC), Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.
- The posting of Durga Prasad Maharana, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, W & CD Department as General Manager, Odisha State Beverage Corporation, Bhubaneswar, made vide the GA & PG Department Notification No.33415/SCS dated 14.11.2023, is hereby cancelled
- Subhashree Rath, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub-Collector, Balasore is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Nilgiri, Balasore. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Subhashree Rath, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Nilgiri in the district of Balasore.
- Manoj Kumar Tripathy, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Sub-Collector, Talcher is posted as PA, ITDA, Paralakhemundi.
- Alok Kumar Patel, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Sub Collector, Padmapur, Bargaffiosted as Sub-Collector, Balangir. Ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Alok Kumar Patel, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Balangir in the district of Balangir.
- Dillip Kumar Behera, OAS Gr.A (SB), PA, ITDA, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati is transferred and posted as Sub-collector, Athamalik, Angul. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Dillip Kumar Behera, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Athamalik in the district of Angul.
- Prasanta KumarTarai, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex- Sub Collector, Athagarh, Cuttack is posted as Sub-Collector, Jagatsinghpur. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Prasanta Kumar Tarai, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jagatsinghpur in the district of Jagatsinghpur.
- Prabhat Kumar Parida, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Sub-Collector, Jeypore is posted as Sub-Collector, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Prabhat Kumar Parida, OAS Gr A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bhawanipatna in the district of Kalahandi.
- Prasanna Kumar Pande, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Commissioner, SMC, Sambalpur is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Bargarh. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Prasanna Kumar Pande, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bargarh in the district of Bargarh.
- Bibudha Garnaik, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub Collector, Jagatsinghpur is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Dhenkanal. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Bibudha Garnaik, OAS Gr A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dhenkanal in the district of Dhenkanal.
- Gourabamaya Pradhan, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub Collector, Berhampur is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Kuchinda, Sambalpur. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Gourabamaya Pradhan, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kuchinda in the district of Sambalpur.
- Pranaya Ranjan Behera, OAS Gr.A (SB), PA, ITDA, Baripada, Mayurbhanj is transferred and posted as Executive Officer (EO), Keonjhar Municipality, Keonjhar on foreign service terms & conditions.