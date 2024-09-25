Odisha Govt effects major reshuffle in OAS cadre, 36 officers get new appointments; Check details

By Subadh Nayak
odisha govt effects major reshuffle in oas cadre

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle in the OAS cadre by giving new appointments to a total of 36 officers

As per the notification issued by the Panchayati Raj & D.W Department, Madhumita Rath, OAS (SS). Special Secretary to Government, HT & H Department is allowed to remain in charge of M.D., Utkalika in addition to her own duties.

Check details here:

  • Madhumita Rath, OAS (SS). Special Secretary to Government, HT & H Department is allowed to remain in charge of M.D., Utkalika in addition to her own duties.
  • Anam Charan Patra, OAS (SS), Additional Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Cuttack is posted as Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Cuttack on foreign service terms & conditions.
  • Pradeep Kumar Rout, OAS (SAG), Ex-Private Secretary to Ex Minister, FE & CC, PR & DW, l& PR, Odisha is posted as C.E.O., Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.
  • Kalpataru Behera, OAS (SAG), Ex-Private Secretary to Ex Minister of State (lnd.), Rural Development, Skill Development and Technical Education, Odisha is posted as Additional Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Cuttack on foreign service terms & conditions..
  • Gourahari Behera, OAS (SAG), Ex-Private Secretary to Ex Minister, Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti, Odisha is posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Health & FW Department.
  • Jadumani Mahala, OAS (SAG), Ex-Additional District Magistrate, Keonjhar is posted as Additional Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department.
  • Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Kandhamal is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Balasore. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS (SAG), as the Additional District Magistrate, Balasore in the district of Balasore.
  • Lankeswar Amata, OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate, Kalinganagar, Jajpur is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Bhadrak. ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Lankeswar Amata, OAS (SAG), as the Additional District Magistrate, Bhadrak in the district of Bhadrak.
  • Ashok Kumar Gartia, OAS (SAG), Tahasildar, Bonai, Sundargarh, is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, Excise, Odisha, Cuttack.
  • Udaya Kumar Mohapatra, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Angul. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Udaya Kumar Mohapatra, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Angul in the district of Angul.
  • Daridrabhanjan M.M Patra, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Agriculture & FE Department is transferred and posted as Settlement Officer, Balasore-Mayurbhanj Major Settlement, Baripada.
  • Dipti Ranjan Behera, OAS (S), S.R. (General) in the office of the C.D.l., Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Works Department.
  • Niranjan Behera, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Balasore is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur. ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Niranjan Behera, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep in the district of Jagatsinghpur.
  • Lalit Mohan Behera, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Dhenkanal.
  • Saroj Kumar Behera, OAS (S), Joint Director, OSEPA, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department.
  • Sarat Chandra Mohapatra, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Angul is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Home Department.
  • Saroj Kumar Dash, OAS (S), Ex-Sub Collector, Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj is posted as Joint Secretary to Government, H & UD Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of A.O., Odisha Urban infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF), Bhubaneswar.
  • Basanta Kumar Sethi, OAS (S), Executive Officer (EO), Keonjhar Municipality is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack.
  • Suranjan Kumar Sahoo, OAS (S), Ex-Sub-Collector, Bonai, Sundargarh is posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Sundargarh.
  • Jyoti Sankar Sahu, OAS (S), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Khordha.
  • Shambhunath Nandi, OAS (S), Ex-Private Secretary to Ex Minister, Labour & ESI, Odisha is posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Kandhamal.
  • Mousumi Naik, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department is transferred and posted as GM (Procurement), Odisha State Civil Supply Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd., Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.
  • Sukanta Majhi, OAS (S), Ex-Sub Collector, Champua, Keonjhar is posted as Additional District Magistrate, Rayagada. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Sukanta Majhi, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Rayagada in the district of Rayagada.
  • Lalit Soreng, OAS (S), Ex-Additional District Magistrate, Keonjhar is posted as P.D. (R&R), Jharsuguda.
  • Sapan Kumar Nanda, OAS (S), Sub-Collector, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Kalinganagar, Jajpur. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Sapan Kumar Nanda, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Kalinganagar in the district of Jajpur.
  • Sanjay Kumar Rout, OAS (S), A.O., Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF) and OSD Jaga Mission under the H & UD Department is transferred and posted as General Manager, Odisha State Beverage Corporation (OSBC), Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.
  • The posting of Durga Prasad Maharana, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, W & CD Department as General Manager, Odisha State Beverage Corporation, Bhubaneswar, made vide the GA & PG Department Notification No.33415/SCS dated 14.11.2023, is hereby cancelled
  • Subhashree Rath, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub-Collector, Balasore is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Nilgiri, Balasore. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Subhashree Rath, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Nilgiri in the district of Balasore.
  • Manoj Kumar Tripathy, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Sub-Collector, Talcher is posted as PA, ITDA, Paralakhemundi.
  • Alok Kumar Patel, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Sub Collector, Padmapur, Bargaffiosted as Sub-Collector, Balangir. Ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Alok Kumar Patel, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Balangir in the district of Balangir.
  • Dillip Kumar Behera, OAS Gr.A (SB), PA, ITDA, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati is transferred and posted as Sub-collector, Athamalik, Angul. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Dillip Kumar Behera, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Athamalik in the district of Angul.
  • Prasanta KumarTarai, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex- Sub Collector, Athagarh, Cuttack is posted as Sub-Collector, Jagatsinghpur. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Prasanta Kumar Tarai, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jagatsinghpur in the district of Jagatsinghpur.
  • Prabhat Kumar Parida, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Sub-Collector, Jeypore is posted as Sub-Collector, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Prabhat Kumar Parida, OAS Gr A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bhawanipatna in the district of Kalahandi.
  • Prasanna Kumar Pande, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Commissioner, SMC, Sambalpur is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Bargarh. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Prasanna Kumar Pande, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bargarh in the district of Bargarh.
  • Bibudha Garnaik, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub Collector, Jagatsinghpur is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Dhenkanal. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Bibudha Garnaik, OAS Gr A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dhenkanal in the district of Dhenkanal.
  • Gourabamaya Pradhan, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub Collector, Berhampur is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Kuchinda, Sambalpur. In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Gourabamaya Pradhan, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kuchinda in the district of Sambalpur.
  • Pranaya Ranjan Behera, OAS Gr.A (SB), PA, ITDA, Baripada, Mayurbhanj is transferred and posted as Executive Officer (EO), Keonjhar Municipality, Keonjhar on foreign service terms & conditions.
Also Read: Odisha Government effects reshuffle in OAS cadre, Check details
You might also like

One more case slapped on former Binjharpur police station SI Keshab Dash

Quality check of Ghee used in Puri Jagannath Temple to be conducted: Collector

Odisha government officers now allowed to travel by air on official tour within the…

Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred with his 60th Honorary Doctorate

Comment