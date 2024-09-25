Odisha Govt effects major reshuffle in OAS cadre, 36 officers get new appointments; Check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle in the OAS cadre by giving new appointments to a total of 36 officers

As per the notification issued by the Panchayati Raj & D.W Department, Madhumita Rath, OAS (SS). Special Secretary to Government, HT & H Department is allowed to remain in charge of M.D., Utkalika in addition to her own duties.

