Odisha govt effects major IAS reshuffle, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle among senior-level IAS officers and gave new appointments to at least 18 officers.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, Satyabrata Sahu, IAS (RR-1991), Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Revenue & Disaster Management Department with additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority and Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department is appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department.

Sahu is allowed to continue in additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.

Deoranjan Kumar Singh, IAS(RR-1993), Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Steel & Mines Department with additional charge of Chairman, Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., Chairman, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited, Chairman, Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited, Bhubaneswar and Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department is appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Revenue & Disaster Management Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha and Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority. The additional appointment of Satyabrata Sahu, IAS as Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha and Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority shall stand terminated from the date Singh, IAS takes over,

Surendra Kumar, IAS(RR-I993), Additional Chief Secretary to Government, General Administration and Public Grievance Department with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Tourism Department and Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Parliamentary Affairs Department is appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Steel & Mines Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, General Administration and Public Grievance Department, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Parliamentary Affairs Department, Chairman, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited, Chairman, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited and Chairman, Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited, Bhubaneswar.

Hemant Sharma, IAS(RR-1995), Principal Secretary to Government, Industries Department with additional charge of Chairman, IPICOL and Principal Secretary to Government, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department. The additional appointment of Saswat Mishra, IAS as Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department shall stand terminated from the date Sharma, IAS takes over.

Bishnupada Sethi, IAS(RR-I995), Principal Secretary to Government, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department and Principal Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department. The additional appointment of Smt. Shalini Pandit, IAS as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department shall stand terminated from the date Sethi, IAS takes over.

Usha Padhee, IAS(RR-I996), Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development and Technical Education Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department and Principal Secretary to Government, Housing & Urban Development Department is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Housing & Urban Development Department. She is allowed to continue in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department.

Vishal Gagan, IAS(RR-I998), Special Secretary to Government, Industries Department is appointed as Principal Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha, New Delhi.

N.B.S. Rajput, IAS(RR-I999), Principal Secretary to Governor, Odisha is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

Shalini Pandit, IAS(RR-2001), Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department with additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Department of Mission Shakti and Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, School and Mass Education Department. She is allowed to continue in additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Department of Mission Shakti.

Aswathy S., IAS(RR-2003), Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, School and Mass Education Department is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department.

Roopa Roshan Sahoo, IAS(RR-2006), Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department is appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Southern Division, Berhampur.

Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, IAS(RR-20071, Director, Tourism with additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation is appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Northern Division, Sambalpur.

Balwant Singh, IAS(RR-2007I;, Managing Director, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited with additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited, Bhubaneswar, Managing Director, Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited, Bhubaneswar, Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Managing Director, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Tourism Department.

He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited, Managing Director, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited, Bhubaneswar and Managing Director, Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited, Bhubaneswar.

Yamini Sarangi, IAS(RR-2008), State Project Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan with additional charge of Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Commissioner, Commercial Taxes & GST. The additional appointment of Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, IAS as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes & GST shall stand terminated from the date Ms. Sarangi takes over.

Dr. Noonsavath Thirumala Naik, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha is appointed as Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority. The post of Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Additional Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Managing Director, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and Managing Director, Capital Region Urban Transport.

Samarth Verma, IAS(RR-2011), Additional Secretary to Government, Works Department is appointed as Director, Tourism, Odisha. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation and Managing Director, Odisha Film Development Corporation.

Ananya Das, IAS(RR-2015), Joint Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department is appointed as State Project Director, Odisha School Education Programme Authority. The post of State Project Director, Odisha School Education Programme Authority is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the state.