Odisha Govt effects IAS reshuffle, Yamini Sarangi becomes Commercial Taxes and GST Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Saturday effected an IAS reshuffle. The General Administration and Public Grievance Department issued a notification in this regad. IAS Yamini Sarangi appointed as the Commercial Taxes and GST Commissioner.

As per the notification, Smt. Chithra Arumugam, the Special Secretary to Govt, P and C Dept was appointed as Principal Secretary to Govt, Labour and ESI Dept.

Similarly, Sudhansu Mohan Samal, Addl Secy to Govt Water Resources Dept was appointed as MD, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited.