Odisha Govt effects IAS reshuffle, check full list

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected an IAS reshuffle and transferred a total of 14 officers, informed the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department.

As per the latest official notification issued by the department, the following IAS officers have been transferred and given new appointments:

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Surya Narayan Dash, IAS (SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department. Sumita Sarkar, IAS(SCS), at present Additional Commissioner, Settlement & Consolidation, Kataka is allowed to continue as such. Balamakunda Bhuyan, IAS(SCS), at present Director, Elementary Education, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is allowed to continue as such, Soudamini Sethi, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department. Madhumita Nayak, IAS(SCS), at present Additional Commissioner, Settlement & Consolidation, Kendujhar, Office of the RDC (ND), Sambalpur is allowed to continue as such. Jyotirmayee Pradhan, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department. Madhumita Nayak, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Labour & ESI Department with additional charge of Director, ESI, Bhubaneswar is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Labour & ESI Department. She is allowed to remain in additional charge of Director, Employee State Insurance (ESI), Bhubaneswar. Babita Mohanty, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department. Anuj Kumar Das Pattanaik, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Planning & Convergence Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Planning & Convergence Department. Jyoti Ranjan Mishra, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Industries Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Industries Department. Surendra Kumar Panda, IAS(SCS), at present Chief General Manager (MS&ME), IDCO, Bhubaneswar is allowed to continue as such. Subhra Mohanty, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department. Sanghamitra Satapathy, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Rural Development Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Rural Development Department. Himansu Sekhar Behera, IAS(SCS), who is at present Special Secretary to Government, Home Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Home Department.