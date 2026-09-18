Odisha Govt effects IAS reshuffle, check full list
Odisha government today effected an IAS reshuffle and transferred a total of 14 officers, informed the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected an IAS reshuffle and transferred a total of 14 officers, informed the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department.
As per the latest official notification issued by the department, the following IAS officers have been transferred and given new appointments:
- Surya Narayan Dash, IAS (SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department.
- Sumita Sarkar, IAS(SCS), at present Additional Commissioner, Settlement & Consolidation, Kataka is allowed to continue as such.
- Balamakunda Bhuyan, IAS(SCS), at present Director, Elementary Education, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is allowed to continue as such,
- Soudamini Sethi, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department.
- Madhumita Nayak, IAS(SCS), at present Additional Commissioner, Settlement & Consolidation, Kendujhar, Office of the RDC (ND), Sambalpur is allowed to continue as such.
- Jyotirmayee Pradhan, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.
- Madhumita Nayak, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Labour & ESI Department with additional charge of Director, ESI, Bhubaneswar is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Labour & ESI Department. She is allowed to remain in additional charge of Director, Employee State Insurance (ESI), Bhubaneswar.
- Babita Mohanty, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.
- Anuj Kumar Das Pattanaik, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Planning & Convergence Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Planning & Convergence Department.
- Jyoti Ranjan Mishra, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Industries Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Industries Department.
- Surendra Kumar Panda, IAS(SCS), at present Chief General Manager (MS&ME), IDCO, Bhubaneswar is allowed to continue as such.
- Subhra Mohanty, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department.
- Sanghamitra Satapathy, IAS(SCS), at present Special Secretary to Government, Rural Development Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Rural Development Department.
- Himansu Sekhar Behera, IAS(SCS), who is at present Special Secretary to Government, Home Department is appointed as Joint Secretary to Government, Home Department.