Odisha Govt effects IAS reshuffle, Check full list here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt on Wednesday effected an IAS reshuffle. Accordingly, D. Prashanth Kumar Reddy, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Dept was appointed as the Managing Director of IDCO.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the Government of Odisha on Wednesday issued a notification according to which Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum Secretary to Govt, Skill Development and Technical Education Department was allowed to remain in additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt, Sports and Youth Service Department.

Besides, Additional Secretary to Govt, ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Dept SK Meena was allowed to remain in additional charge of Executive Director, Centre for Modernizing Govt Initiatives (CMG) and Convener of the Committee on Administration and Govt reforms.

Apart from this, Ms. Aboli Sunil Naravane, Director, Industries with additional charge of MD, Odisha Small Industries Corporation and MD Odisha State Financial Corporation was put in additional charge of MD, IPICOL.

Here is the details: