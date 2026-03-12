Odisha Govt effects IAS reshuffle, Check full list here
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt on Wednesday effected an IAS reshuffle. Ms. Akavaram Sasya Reddy, IAS, has been appointed as Commissioner, Berhampur Municipal Corporation.
According to a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department, Jeypore Sub-Collector Ms. Akavaram Sasya Reddy, IAS, has been appointed as Commissioner, Berhampur Municipal Corporation, while retaining additional charge as Vice-Chairman, Berhampur Development Authority.
Apart from that Bonei Sub-Collector Akshay Pillay, IAS, has been appointed as Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep, in Jagatsinghpur district.
Additionally, Ms. Arugula Sneha, IAS, has been appointed as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Mayurbhanj.
Likewise Samir Kumar Jena, IAS, and Soumyaranjan Pradhan, IAS, have been appointed as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Ganjam, and Kalahandi, respectively.