Odisha govt effect major OAS reshuffle, these 29 officers transferred and given new postings

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle among the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers and gave new appointment to a total of 29 officers.

According to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, OAS officer Sasmita Murmu, who is currently posted as the Deputy Collector at Balasore Collectorate is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Baliapal in Balasore district.

Likewise, Pranab Ranjan Sahu, the Tahasildar of Nuapada, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Kaniha in Angul district.

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Check the full list of the OAS officers who were transferred and given new postings today:

Sasmita Murmu, the Deputy Collector at Balasore Collectorate, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Baliapal in Balasore district. Pranab Ranjan Sahu, the Tahasildar of Nuapada, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Kaniha in Angul district. Lalatendu Dandsena, the Deputy Collector at Nuapada Collectorate, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Nuapada. Manas Ranjan Panda, the Deputy Collector at Bargarh Collectorate is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Padampur in Bargarh district. Biswanath Biswal, the Deputy Collector at Mayurbhanj Collectorate, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Badasahi in Mayurbhanj district. Chinmaya Das, the Deputy Collector at Angul Collectorate, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Koida in Sundargarh district. Jyotirupa Satapathy, the Deputy Collector, O/o the Sub-Collector, Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar Bhuban in Dhenkanal. Subhankar Mohanty, the Tahasildar of Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Kantapada in Cuttack. Kumaresh Sahoo, the Deputy Collector at Kendrapara Collectorate, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district. Urmila Pradhan, the Deputy Collector at Cuttack Collectorate, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Salepur in Cuttack district. Sourag Ashe, the Deputy Collector at Sundargarh Collectorate, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Panposh (Kuarmunda) in Sundargarh district. Jayadratha Acharya, the Tahasildar of Tihidi in Bhadrak district, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Gop in Puri district. Subhashis Sahoo, the Deputy Collector at Balasore Collectorate, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Tihidi in Bhadrak district. Amit Ranjan Hota, the Tahasildar of Khaira in Balasore district, is transferred and posted as the Tahasildar of Garadpur in Kendrapara district. Anupa Kumar Behera, the Deputy Collector at Bhadrak Collectorate, is transferred and posted as the Tahasildar of Khaira in Balasore district. Ranjan Ku Sahoo, the Tahasildar of G. Udayagiri in Kandhamal district, is transferred and posted as the Tahasildar of Kishore Nagar in Angul district. Samudra Mishra, the Deputy Collector at Kandhamal Collectorate, is transferred and posted as the Tahasildar of Tahasildar of G.Udayagiri in Kandhamal district. Karna Suna, the BDO of Bheden in Bargarh district, is reverted to R & D.M. Department and posted as Tahasildar of Harabhanga in Boudh district. Biswajyoti Mohanty, the Deputy Collector, O/o the Sub-Collector at Athamallik in Angul district, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Athamallik in Angul district. Prasan Tete, the Tahasildar of Athamallik in Angul district, is transferred and posted as Deputy Collector, O/o the Sub-Collector at Athamallik in Angul district. Gyanaranjan Sahoo, the Deputy Collector at Bhadrak Collectorat, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Dhamanagar in Bhadrak district. Saisri Lokanath Prasad Sethi, the Tahasildar of Dhamanagar in Bhadrak district, is transferred and posted as Deputy Collector of Bhadrak Collectorate. Barsha Parida, the Deputy Collector, O/o the Sub-Collector, Balasore, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Remuna in Balasore district. Bhatruhari Bhuyan, the Tahasildar of Remuna in Balasore district, is transferred and posted as Deputy Collector, O/o the Sub-Collector, Balasore. Sasmita Satapathy, the Tahasildar of Kodala in Ganjam district, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Badamba in Cuttack district. Pramod Kumar Baskey, the Tahasildar of Badamba in Cuttack district, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Binjharpur in Jajpur district. Bindu Balaya Routray, the DSR of Rayagada, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Kodala in Ganjam district. Takshak Raj Bhitiria, the Tahasildar of Rengali in Sambalpur district, is transferred and posted as Deputy Collector of Bargarh Collectorate. Ashish Kumar Sahoo, the Deputy Collector of Sambalpur Collectorate, is transferred and posted as Tahasildar of Rengali in Sambalpur district.