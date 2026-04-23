Odisha govt effect major OAS reshuffle, know which officers posted where
Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle among the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers and gave new appointment to several officers.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle among the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers and gave new appointment to several officers.
As per a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, Sudhakar Nayak, the Additional District Magistrate, Batasore is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department.
Likewise, Bibudha Garnaik, the Sub-Collector of Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary of Sports & Youth Services Department.
Check the full list of OAS reshuffle:
- Sudhakar Nayak, OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate, Batasore is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department.
- Sweta Kumar Dash, OAS (SAG), Ex-Secretary, CDA, Cuttack, UoT as Additional Secretary to Government, OLL & C Department, is posted as Registrar (Administration), MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur.
- The posting of Dash as Additional Secretary to Government, OLL & C Department, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No 5572/SCS dated 19.02 2026, is hereby cancelled.
- Pramod Kumar Prusty, OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate, Ganjam is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Nabarangpur.
- ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Dr. Pramod Kumar Prusty, OAS (SAG), as the Additional District Magistrate, Nabarangpur in the district of Nabarangpur.
- Sachidananda Nayak, OAS (S), Registrar, Berhampur University, Berhampur is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Ganjam.
- ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Sachidananda Nayak, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Ganjam in the district of Ganjam.
- Tapan Kumar Khuntia, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Nabarangpur is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Balasore.
- ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Tapan Kumar Khuntia, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Balasore in the district of Balasore.
- Sabyasachi Panda, OAS Gr.A (SB), Sub-Collector, Jharsuguda is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Bamanghati, Rairangpur.
- ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Sabyasachi Panda, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bamanghati in the district of Mayurbhanj.
- Bijay Kumar Nayak, OAS Gr.A (SB), Sub Collector, Panposh, Sundargarh is transferred and posted as Land Officer. IDCO, Bhubaneswar, on foreign service terms and conditions.
- Charles Nayak, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional E.O., Zilla Parishad, Boudh is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Anandpur, Keonjhar.
- Padma Charan Sahoo, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Dhenkanal.
- ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Padma Charan Sahoo, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dhenkanal in the district of Dhenkanal.
- Padmanav Dora, OAS Gr.A (SB), Tahasildar, Banapur, Khurda is transferred and posted as Additional Sub Collector, Kandhamal.
- Dinamani Naik, OAS Gr.A (SB), Sub-Collector, Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Tourism Department.
- Bibudha Garnaik, OAS Gr.A (SB), Sub-Collector, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department.
- Chandrakant Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-OSD, O/o the Director of Town Planning, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, UoT as OSD, Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Bhubaneswar is posted as Sub Collector, Panposh.
- ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Chandrakant Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Panposh in the district of Sundargarh.
- The posting of Chandrakant Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB) as OSD, Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Bhubaneswar, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No 29385/SCS dated 26.08.2025, is hereby cancelled.
- Ajay Prakash Tirkey, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Additional Sub Collector, Dharmagarh, Kalahandi, UoT as Sub Collector, Bamanghati, Rairangpur, now joined in GA & PG Department, is posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Energy Department.
- The posting of Shri Ajay Prakash Tirkey, OAS Gr.A (SB) as Sub Collector, Bamanghati, Rairangpur, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No.9887/SCS dated 29.03.2026, is hereby cancelled.
- Bikash Kumar Mohanty, OAS Gr.A (SB), BDO, Banapur is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal.
- ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Bikash Kumar Mohanty, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kamakhyanagar in the district of Dhenkanal.
- Tapas Kumar Sethy, OAS Gr.A (SB), General Manager, OSDMA, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Sub Collector, Bhadrak.
- Smruti Ranjan Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Land Officer, IDCO, Bhubaneswar, UoT as Additional Sub-Collector, Bhadrak, is posted as Land Officer, IDCO, Bhubaneswar, on foreign service terms and conditions.
- The posting of Smruti Ranjan Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB) as Additional Sub Collector, Bhadrak, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No. 9889/SCS dated 29.03.2026, is hereby cancelled.
- Ashok Kumar Majhi, OAS Gr.A (SB), BDO, Kolabira is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Jharsuguda.
- ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita,2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Ashok Kumar Majhi, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jharsuguda in the district of Jharsuguda.
- Yudhistir Meher, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub-Collector, Anandpur, Keonjhar is transferred and posted as PA, ITDA, Phulbani.