Odisha govt effect major OAS reshuffle, know which officers posted where

Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle among the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers and gave new appointment to several officers.

By Subadh Nayak
OAS officers transferred

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle among the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers and gave new appointment to several officers.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, Sudhakar Nayak, the Additional District Magistrate, Batasore is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department.

Likewise, Bibudha Garnaik, the Sub-Collector of Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary of Sports & Youth Services Department.

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Check the full list of OAS reshuffle:

  • Sudhakar Nayak, OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate, Batasore is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department.
  • Sweta Kumar Dash, OAS (SAG), Ex-Secretary, CDA, Cuttack, UoT as Additional Secretary to Government, OLL & C Department, is posted as Registrar (Administration), MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur.
  • The posting of Dash as Additional Secretary to Government, OLL & C Department, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No 5572/SCS dated 19.02 2026, is hereby cancelled.
  • Pramod Kumar Prusty, OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate, Ganjam is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Nabarangpur.
  • ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Dr. Pramod Kumar Prusty, OAS (SAG), as the Additional District Magistrate, Nabarangpur in the district of Nabarangpur.
  • Sachidananda Nayak, OAS (S), Registrar, Berhampur University, Berhampur is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Ganjam.
  • ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Sachidananda Nayak, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Ganjam in the district of Ganjam.
  • Tapan Kumar Khuntia, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Nabarangpur is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Balasore.
  • ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Tapan Kumar Khuntia, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Balasore in the district of Balasore.
  • Sabyasachi Panda, OAS Gr.A (SB), Sub-Collector, Jharsuguda is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Bamanghati, Rairangpur.
  • ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Sabyasachi Panda, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bamanghati in the district of Mayurbhanj.
  • Bijay Kumar Nayak, OAS Gr.A (SB), Sub Collector, Panposh, Sundargarh is transferred and posted as Land Officer. IDCO, Bhubaneswar, on foreign service terms and conditions.
  • Charles Nayak, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional E.O., Zilla Parishad, Boudh is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Anandpur, Keonjhar.
  • Padma Charan Sahoo, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Dhenkanal.
  • ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Padma Charan Sahoo, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dhenkanal in the district of Dhenkanal.
  • Padmanav Dora, OAS Gr.A (SB), Tahasildar, Banapur, Khurda is transferred and posted as Additional Sub Collector, Kandhamal.
  • Dinamani Naik, OAS Gr.A (SB), Sub-Collector, Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Tourism Department.
  • Bibudha Garnaik, OAS Gr.A (SB), Sub-Collector, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department.
  • Chandrakant Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-OSD, O/o the Director of Town Planning, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, UoT as OSD, Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Bhubaneswar is posted as Sub Collector, Panposh.
  • ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Chandrakant Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Panposh in the district of Sundargarh.
  • The posting of Chandrakant Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB) as OSD, Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Bhubaneswar, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No 29385/SCS dated 26.08.2025, is hereby cancelled.
  • Ajay Prakash Tirkey, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Additional Sub Collector, Dharmagarh, Kalahandi, UoT as Sub Collector, Bamanghati, Rairangpur, now joined in GA & PG Department, is posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Energy Department.
  • The posting of Shri Ajay Prakash Tirkey, OAS Gr.A (SB) as Sub Collector, Bamanghati, Rairangpur, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No.9887/SCS dated 29.03.2026, is hereby cancelled.
  • Bikash Kumar Mohanty, OAS Gr.A (SB), BDO, Banapur is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal.
  • ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Bikash Kumar Mohanty, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kamakhyanagar in the district of Dhenkanal.
  • Tapas Kumar Sethy, OAS Gr.A (SB), General Manager, OSDMA, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Sub Collector, Bhadrak.
  • Smruti Ranjan Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Land Officer, IDCO, Bhubaneswar, UoT as Additional Sub-Collector, Bhadrak, is posted as Land Officer, IDCO, Bhubaneswar, on foreign service terms and conditions.
  • The posting of Smruti Ranjan Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB) as Additional Sub Collector, Bhadrak, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No. 9889/SCS dated 29.03.2026, is hereby cancelled.
  • Ashok Kumar Majhi, OAS Gr.A (SB), BDO, Kolabira is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Jharsuguda.
  • ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita,2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Ashok Kumar Majhi, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jharsuguda in the district of Jharsuguda.
  • Yudhistir Meher, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub-Collector, Anandpur, Keonjhar is transferred and posted as PA, ITDA, Phulbani.
Also Read: Many OAS Officers Transferred And Given News Postings, Check Full List Here

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