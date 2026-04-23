Odisha govt effect major OAS reshuffle, know which officers posted where

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle among the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers and gave new appointment to several officers.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, Sudhakar Nayak, the Additional District Magistrate, Batasore is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department.

Likewise, Bibudha Garnaik, the Sub-Collector of Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary of Sports & Youth Services Department.

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Check the full list of OAS reshuffle:

Sudhakar Nayak, OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate, Batasore is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department.

Sweta Kumar Dash, OAS (SAG), Ex-Secretary, CDA, Cuttack, UoT as Additional Secretary to Government, OLL & C Department, is posted as Registrar (Administration), MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur.

The posting of Dash as Additional Secretary to Government, OLL & C Department, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No 5572/SCS dated 19.02 2026, is hereby cancelled.

Pramod Kumar Prusty, OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate, Ganjam is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Nabarangpur.

ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Dr. Pramod Kumar Prusty, OAS (SAG), as the Additional District Magistrate, Nabarangpur in the district of Nabarangpur.

Sachidananda Nayak, OAS (S), Registrar, Berhampur University, Berhampur is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Ganjam.

ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Sachidananda Nayak, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Ganjam in the district of Ganjam.

Tapan Kumar Khuntia, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Nabarangpur is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Balasore.

ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-2 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Tapan Kumar Khuntia, OAS (S), as the Additional District Magistrate, Balasore in the district of Balasore.

Sabyasachi Panda, OAS Gr.A (SB), Sub-Collector, Jharsuguda is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Bamanghati, Rairangpur.

ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Sabyasachi Panda, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bamanghati in the district of Mayurbhanj.

Bijay Kumar Nayak, OAS Gr.A (SB), Sub Collector, Panposh, Sundargarh is transferred and posted as Land Officer. IDCO, Bhubaneswar, on foreign service terms and conditions.

Charles Nayak, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional E.O., Zilla Parishad, Boudh is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Anandpur, Keonjhar.

Padma Charan Sahoo, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Dhenkanal.

ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Padma Charan Sahoo, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dhenkanal in the district of Dhenkanal.

Padmanav Dora, OAS Gr.A (SB), Tahasildar, Banapur, Khurda is transferred and posted as Additional Sub Collector, Kandhamal.

Dinamani Naik, OAS Gr.A (SB), Sub-Collector, Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Tourism Department.

Bibudha Garnaik, OAS Gr.A (SB), Sub-Collector, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department.

Chandrakant Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-OSD, O/o the Director of Town Planning, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, UoT as OSD, Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Bhubaneswar is posted as Sub Collector, Panposh.

ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Chandrakant Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Panposh in the district of Sundargarh.

The posting of Chandrakant Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB) as OSD, Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Bhubaneswar, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No 29385/SCS dated 26.08.2025, is hereby cancelled.

Ajay Prakash Tirkey, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Additional Sub Collector, Dharmagarh, Kalahandi, UoT as Sub Collector, Bamanghati, Rairangpur, now joined in GA & PG Department, is posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Energy Department.

The posting of Shri Ajay Prakash Tirkey, OAS Gr.A (SB) as Sub Collector, Bamanghati, Rairangpur, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No.9887/SCS dated 29.03.2026, is hereby cancelled.

Bikash Kumar Mohanty, OAS Gr.A (SB), BDO, Banapur is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal.

ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Bikash Kumar Mohanty, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kamakhyanagar in the district of Dhenkanal.

Tapas Kumar Sethy, OAS Gr.A (SB), General Manager, OSDMA, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Sub Collector, Bhadrak.

Smruti Ranjan Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex-Land Officer, IDCO, Bhubaneswar, UoT as Additional Sub-Collector, Bhadrak, is posted as Land Officer, IDCO, Bhubaneswar, on foreign service terms and conditions.

The posting of Smruti Ranjan Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB) as Additional Sub Collector, Bhadrak, made vide GA & PG Department Notification No. 9889/SCS dated 29.03.2026, is hereby cancelled.

Ashok Kumar Majhi, OAS Gr.A (SB), BDO, Kolabira is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Jharsuguda.

ln exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-14 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita,2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Ashok Kumar Majhi, OAS Gr.A (SB), as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jharsuguda in the district of Jharsuguda.

Yudhistir Meher, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub-Collector, Anandpur, Keonjhar is transferred and posted as PA, ITDA, Phulbani.