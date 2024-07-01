Odisha Govt directs verification of credential of doctors and specialists engaged in PPP services

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today directed verification of Credential of doctors and specialists engaged in different Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Services across the State.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a notice which said that various services like Dialysis, CT Scan, MRI, and Laboratory Services. PHC/UPHC management etc. are operational in districts in PPP Mode. The contract documents of these services are shared with the Districts for proper monitoring & payment.

The Service Providers of the respective PPP services have deployed Doctors or Specialists as per the scope of the contract of these PPP services. It is the responsibility of the respective Service Providers to deploy the doctors or paramedics with the required qualifications.

To ensure that appropriately qualified personnel are engaged, the credentials of deployed doctors and specialists must be thoroughly checked during the contract tenure, said the notification.

All Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM&PHOs) and Directors are instructed to verify the credentials of doctors and specialists engaged by agencies providing PPP services. Compliance reports should be submitted to the department within a week.

Doctors and specialists are required to be physically present along with their credential documents before the CDM&PHO and the Director of the concerned health institution during the verification process.