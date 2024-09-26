Odisha govt directs Member Board of Revenue to probe Chikiti liquor tragedy

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today directed the Member Board of Revenue to probe the sensational Chikiti liquor tragedy case.

As per a notification issued by the Excise Department of the State government, the Member Board of Revenue will probe the case to ascertain the cause of this tragedy and to find out the persons responsible for the same.

The team will also probe to know either there was lapses if any, on the part of any Excise/ Police Officials and submit the reports within two months.

“Whereas, it has been reported that at least five persons under Chikiti Police Station area of Ganjam district died after consuming illicit country liquor along with other items on 19th – 21st August, 2024 and several others have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur for treatment;..” read the notification.

“And, whereas, the State Government area deeply concerned with the incident and of the opinion that the same being a definite matter of public importance should be enquired into by the Member, Board of Revenue;…” it added.

The notification further said, Now, therefore, the Member, Board of Revenue shall enquire into and report in respect of the following matters within two months from the date of publication of this Notification in the Orissa Gazette, namely; a) The cause of this tragedy; b) persons responsible for the same; c) Lapses if any, on the part of any Excise/ Police Officials.