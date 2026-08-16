Odisha govt deploys 3 IAS officers, cancels leaves as IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in 4 districts

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Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the recent prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy to very heavy rainfall in four districts of Odisha, the state government has reportedly deployed three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and cancelled the leaves and holidays of all the officials of those districts.

Addressing a press meet after reviewing the rain and prevailing flood situation of the four districts, Chief Secretary Anu Garg informed that three IAS officers- Sudhansu Mohan Samal for Bhadrak, K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy for Baleshwar and P. Anvesha Reddy for Jajpur- have been deployed with immediate effect for overall supervision of the preparedness, relief and restoration measures in view of the prevailing flood situation.

The officers have been requested to remain stationed in their respective districts, where they have been deployed, for effective monitoring and supervision of the flood management in close coordination with the district administration, Garg said.

She also announced the cancelation of the leaves and holidays of the state government officials and employees of the above mentioned districts while mentioning that the district collectors and the concerned officials have been put on high alert.

Besides, senior Engineers of the rank of the Additional Chief Engineers also have been deployed in Baleshwar, Bhadrak and Jajpur to keep a close surveillance, however, if needed more officials will be stationed in other places, she added.

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According to the Chief Secretary over 5.15 lakh people in 331 panchayats of 49 blocks have been affected by the prevailing flood. Among them 2.37 lakh people have been evacuated and sheltered in 293 camps and are being provided with food, water and other basic amenities.

The state government also has deployed 36 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 17 NDRF teams and 43 teams of the Fire & Emergency Services to carry out the relief and restoration works, she mentioned adding that more teams will be sent to the spots if required.

Garg further said that the officials of other departments like Energy, Housing and Urban Development, Fisheries and Animal Development and Health & Family Welfare along with their teams have already arrived in the flood affected areas to provide the necessary services to the people.

Officials of the Water Resources Department have been conducting round the clock surveillances to know when the flood water recedes so that they can carry out their restoration works at the earliest possible time, she SC added.

Also Read: IMD issues red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 4 districts of Odisha as low pressure area to concentrate into depression during next 24 hours