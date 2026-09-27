Odisha govt declares Monday as ‘No Meeting Day’

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly declared Monday as ‘No Meeting Day,’ informed the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department on Sunday.

In his letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of all Departments and all District Collectors, Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth said that in accordance with the State Government’s directives, a weekly grievance hearing is conducted in government offices every Monday.

“However, it has come to the notice of the Government that other meetings involving high-ranking officials are being scheduled on that day. Consequently, the weekly grievance hearing conducted by senior officials is being disrupted. Therefore, Monday has been declared a ‘No Meeting Day,’ he informed.

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“It is requested that no meetings of any kind be scheduled on Mondays unless absolutely urgent. This will enable senior officials to actively participate in the weekly grievance redressal proceedings,” Vashishth suggested.

He further requested the addressees to issue instructions to all subordinate government offices to adhere to this directive.