Odisha govt constitutes State Transgender Welfare Board, Chief Secretary appointed Chairman to lead the 15-member team

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has constituted a 15-member State Transgender Welfare Board and appointed the Chief Secretary as its Chairman.

According to notification issued by the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, formed the State Transgender Welfare Board for rehabilitation and welfare of transgender persons in the State and to protect their best interest as per the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

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The state government constitutes the State Transgender Welfare Board consisting of the following members with effect:

Chairman: Chief Secretary Vice Chairman: Principal Secretary/ Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt. SSEPD Dept. Govt. of Odisha. Member Secretary: Director, SSEPD Dept. Govt. of Odisha. Member: Director General of Police Member: Addl. Secretary SSEPD Dept. Govt. of Odisha. Member: Representative of W&CD Dept. Member: Representative of H&FW Dept. Member: Representative of PR&DW Dept. Member: Representative of H&UD Dept. Member: Representative of SD& TE Dept. Member: Representative of HE Dept. Member: Representative of S & ME Dept. Member: Dipti Ranjan Mohapatra and Soumya Das Member: District Collectors (Bolangir, Angul and Khurda) Member: Representative of TG Surakhya Trust in Bhubaneswar and Chetana in Balugaon

Also Read: Transgender Brutally Murdered In Bhubaneswar