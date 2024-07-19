Odisha Governor appoints senior Lawyer Pitambar Acharya as Advocate General

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Friday appointed senior Orissa High Court Lawyer Pitambar Acharya as the Advocate General (AG) of the State.

“In pursuance of Clause (1) of the Article 165 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Odisha pleased to appoint Sri Pitambar Acharya, Senior Advocate, High Court of Orissa to be the Advocate General of Odisha with immediate effect,” read a notification issued by the Law Department of the State Government.

Acharya is skilled in Legal Writing, Human Resource Management and Legal Analysis of complex Legal issues. He is an LLB graduate from University Law College, Utkal University. He holds a Master’s degree in Political Science.

His academic interests are in Law/Public Policy which include understanding the contemporary political, cultural, economic, and social issues and their social and socio-economic aspects to facilitate Legal Research on a national level.

As a student leader in the capacity of Presidents of two premier institutions of i.e BJB College & University Law college championed the cause of the students’ community.

The professional journey started as a journalist switching to law after two years. During past three decades as a law professional, he had tried his best to upkeep the dignity of the legal profession with strict adherence to professional ethics, etiquette and integrity.

