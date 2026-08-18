Odisha govt appoints senior Advocate Biraja Shankar Mishra as OHRC Member

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha governor has reportedly appointed senior Advocate Biraja Shankar Mishra, as the Member of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

As per a notification issued by the Law Department, Mishra will be the Member of Odisha Human Rights Commission with effect from the date he assumes charge of his Office.

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“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 22 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 (Act 10 of 1994), the Governor of Odisha is pleased to appoint Sri Biraja Shankar Mishra, Advocate, S/o- Narayan Mishra, Kendujhar to be the Member of Odisha Human Rights Commission with effect from the date he assumes charge of his Office,” read the notification of the Law Department.

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