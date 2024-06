Bhubaneswar: In a major development, Odisha government today appointed Government Advocate Jyoti Prakash Pattnaik as the in-charge Advocate General, read a notification issued by the Law Department.

As per the notification, Pattnaik, Pattnaik was appointed as the in-charge Advocate General following the resignation of incumbent Ashok Parija, will hold the office in addition to his original responsibility.

The state government had appointed Parija as the Advocate General in 2019.