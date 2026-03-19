Odisha govt appoints Dr Durga Madhab Satapathy as next DMET Director

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has appointed Dr. Durga Madhab Satapathy as the new Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET).

Dr. Satapathy is currently serving as the Superintendent of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. He will take charge from Dr. Santosh Mishra, the present DMET Director.

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The state government appointed Mishra as the Director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Bhubaneswar.

The new appointments of Dr. Durga Madhab Satapathy and Dr. Santosh Mishra shows the importance the state government gives for recruiting experienced leadership into key positions to further boost the health sector of Odisha.

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