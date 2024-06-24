Odisha govt appoints Debi Prasad Mishra as Deputy Secretary to CM Mohan Majhi

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: Debi Prasad Mishra, the Deputy Secretary to Government, H & UD Department has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“Debi Prasad Mishra, Deputy Secretary to Government, H & UD Department is hereby deployed as Deputy Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha with immediate effect until further orders. The salary and other financial benefits of Sri Mishra, Deputy Secretary shall be drawn from H & UD Department as usual,” read a notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department.

