Odisha govt appoints Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja as SJTMC Working Chairman

Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has been given an additional charge by the Odisha government on Tuesday as he has been appointed as the Working Chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC).

The Law Department of the State government issued a notification about Manoj Ahuja’s appointment as SJTMC Working Chairman. “In exercise of powers conferred by Section 6(1)(b) of Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954, the State Government do hereby appoint Sri Manoj Ahuja, IAS (RR-1990), Chief Secretary, Odisha and Secretary to Government, GA & PG Department as Working Chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee in addition to his own duties,” reads the notification.

