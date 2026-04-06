Odisha Govt appoints Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons for all 23 Special Development Councils, complete list here

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt appoints 23 Special Development Councils. The Odisha government has appointed chairpersons and vice-chairpersons for all the 23 Special Development Councils (SDCs).

The new government, led by Mohan Charan Majhi, had dissolved these councils in September 2024, aiming to make them more functional with new appointments.

The main objectives of the SDCs are:

Preserving the culture, tradition, and heritage of the state’s 62 tribal communities

Connecting local tribal technology with livelihood opportunities

Developing tribal languages, arts, and sacred sites

The scheme, initiated in 9 districts in 2017, was expanded to 23 districts in 2023. With these new appointments, the councils will work towards the upliftment of approximately 84 lakh tribals.

Local tribal representatives have been given priority in the selection process to ensure greater tribal involvement in development work.

The ‘Swatantra Vikas Parishad’, formed for the development of Odisha’s tribes, has now become operational. The government has taken a significant step to protect tribal culture and interests with these appointments.

The Special Development Council (SDC) in Odisha is a government initiative aimed at promoting the socio-economic development of tribal communities.

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Established in 2017, the SDCs focus on preserving tribal culture, promoting livelihood opportunities, and developing infrastructure in tribal areas.Initially launched in 9 districts, the scheme was expanded to cover all 23 districts of Odisha by 2023.

The SDCs are responsible for identifying and addressing the specific needs of tribal populations, promoting local tribal technology, and developing tribal languages and arts.The councils are headed by a chairperson and vice-chairperson, with local tribal representatives given priority in the selection process.

The SDCs aim to ensure greater tribal involvement in development work, ultimately benefiting approximately 84 lakh tribals in Odisha. By promoting inclusive growth and preserving tribal heritage, the SDCs play a vital role in the state’s development agenda. The councils work towards bridging the gap between tribal communities and mainstream development.