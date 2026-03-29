Odisha Govt announces major reshuffle in OAS cadre

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Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha, General Administration & Public Grievance Department, has announced a major reshuffle in the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers cadre on Sunday.

According to the official notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department, eight OAS officers have been transferred from their current position to different offices.

Hemasagar Bhoi, Kuchinda, Sambalpur is transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Padampur, Bargarh. Ashok Kumar Das, OAS Gr.A (SB), Deputy Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Bonai. Dayasindhu Parida, OAS Gr.A (SB), Sub Collector, Baripada, Mayurbhanj is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Karanjia, Mayurbhanj.

4: Jadumani Naik, OAS Gr.A (SB), Addl. Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad,Nabarangpur is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Jeypore.

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Asish Ranjan Sahoo, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional E.O., Zilla Parishad, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Talcher. Ajay Prakash Tirkey, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub Collector, Dharmagarh, Kalahandi is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Bamanghati, Rairangpur. Monoswini Das, OAS Gr.A (SB), BDO, Tigiria is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Banki, Cuttack. Smruti Ranjan Mallick, OAS Gr.A (SB), Land Officer, IDCO, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Bhadrak.

The Officers concerned are centrally relieved from their present place of posting. They are directed to immediately join in their new assignments without availing joining time.

The transfer has been ordered by the Governor of Odisha. The copies of the notification have been forwarded to the concerned departments.