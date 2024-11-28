Odisha govt announces 496 TGT-Odia posts with same pay scale, check details

By Subadh Nayak
Odia TGT

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today announced that 496 posts of the 1984 TGT(Arts) posts, for which recruitment notification was released in 2023, will now be reserved for TGT(Odia) with the same pay scale as TGT(Arts).

“Government in School and Mass Education Department, Odisha have been pleased to earmark 496 nos. of posts out of 1984 nos. of TGT (Arts) posts which were created vide this department letter No.5151/SME, dt-0403.2023, specifically for TGT(Odia) with same pay scare of and allowances as that of TGT(Arts). This TGT(Odia) posts will be sub-category of TGT(Arts) category,” said the notification issued by the Department today.

State government’s decision is expected to promote the Odia language and provide opportunities for candidates proficient in Odia.

