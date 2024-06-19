Odisha Govt and CDRI release joint report on “disaster resilient power systems for Odisha”

Bhubaneswar: The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Government of Odisha jointly launched a report, ‘Disaster Resilient Power Systems for Odisha,’ today. The recommendations will enable the necessary steps for investments, risk-informed governance, and capacity building for disaster resilience.

Heavy rains, flooding, and severe waterlogging impact uninterrupted functioning of critical power infrastructure in coastal regions during disasters. Disruptions result in high maintenance costs, asset loss, socio-economic losses, crippled emergency services and delayed response.

CDRI’s report on resilient power infrastructure lays out a methodology for enhancing power sector resilience in coastal regions, particularly those affected by cyclones, hurricanes and floods.

Key recommendations include enhancing codes and standards for wind zones, integrating risk assessments into financial planning, and incorporating the resilience component in policy, training and capacity-building initiatives among others.

Attending as the Chief Guest of the occasion, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, in his keynote address shared his experience combating the cyclones and problems in restoration. He added that the State learnt from these experiences and started making the power infrastructure disaster-proof. He urged the officials to make infrastructure resilient. “This small beginning by CDRI will help other coastal states in India and many countries to come up with disaster-resilient power infrastructure,” he concluded.

Anu Garg, Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Water Resource and Planning& Convergence Department, Govt of Odisha, said “ Disaster preparedness should not just be a part of Energy Department but should be part of integrated planning across all Departments of the State,”

Shashank Mishra, Joint Secretary, Distribution and Reform Utility, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, said “I would like to express deep appreciation for CDRI in highlighting issues to the Ministry of Power and Govt of Odisha. The Ministry of Power will be keen to undertake a brainstorming session with various stakeholders to take the next steps,”

Dr Krishna S. Vatsa, Member of National Disaster Management Authority, said “The study is profound and has many lessons on resilience building and improving power systems. CDRI is a multilateral institution and we hope that the study will contribute to the development of standards applicable across the country.”

Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Govt. of Odisha, said “Today we have one nation, one Grid. Disaster resilience in power systems is a universal theme. The report is not just meant for Odisha but for other regions too. The report is just the beginning and I would recommend bringing in the industry to implement its recommendations.”

Vishal K. Dev, Principal Secretary, Finance & Energy Department, Govt. of Odisha, said: “The Odisha Government has established a strong foundation for climate-proofing our power infrastructure, reaffirming our collective vision of fostering a future that is resilient, sustainable, and better prepared to confront the evolving threats posed by the changing environment.”

ShriAmitProthi, Director General, CDRI, said, “The resilience of the power sector to extreme weather events is pivotal in safeguarding lives and livelihoods, particularly those in vulnerable regions. Recommendations from our study on climate and disaster resilient power systems can be replicated across coastal regions to enable disaster resilient power infrastructure.”

The report is the outcome of an extensive study by CDRI in engagement with the Government of Odisha and in collaboration with the GRIDCO Limited, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), Distribution Companies (TPNODL, TPSODL, TPCODL & TPWODL) and the Department of Energy, Govt. of Odisha.