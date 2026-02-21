Odisha Govt allows sale of liquor in Tetra packs

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced major revision in the state’s excise policy. As per the revised excise policy, liquor will now be sold in tetra packs along side glass bottles in the state.

Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan made the announcement in the Assembly and said that the tetra packs, similar to fruit juice packaging, will serve as an alternative to glass bottles. He further added that this move alligns with the government’s sustainability goals, reduces dependence on glass and promotes safer, environment-friendly packaging solutions. This will also ensure the safer handling and disposal of liquor containers.

Advertisement

He added that institutions and individuals should actively promote reuse and recycling to minimise environmental hazards. The tetra packs will reduce environmental hazards linked to broken liquor glasses and contribute to eco-friendly practices.

Liquor sales in tetra packs will soon become available across the state, offering a practical alternative to traditional glass bottles.

Also Read: New VFS Visa Application Centre to open in Bhubaneswar on April 1