Odisha govt allows Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena to retire from services

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday allowed Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena to retire from government services with effect from June 30.

A notification issued by the General Administration and PG Department of the State government said, “Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS (RR-89), Chief Secretary, Odisha and Secretary to Government GA & PG Department is allowed to retire from Government service with effect from 30.06.2024.”

Notably, Jena, a 1989-batch IAS officer, who was serving as development commissioner and special relief commissioner (SRC), was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha on February 26, 2023 and assumed the charge on March 1. He was slated to complete his tenure on December 31, 2023.

However, the State government extended his tenure as Chief Secretary for six months from January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

The State government allowed Pradeep Jena to retire from services soon after appointing 1990 batch IAS officer Manoj Ahuja as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha.