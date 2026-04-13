Odisha Governor nods for implementation of Reservation in Teacher Cadre Act 2026

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati gave his approval for implementation of Odisha State Universities (Reservation in Teacher Cadre) Act, 2026.

After a discussion in the Assembly till late night on March 31, the Odisha State Government Universities (Reservation in Teaching Cadre) Bill, 2026 was passed in the Assembly. After this, the Bill received the assent of the Governor.

As the implementation of this Act begins, Higher Education Minister Surjyabanshi Suraj expressed his gratitude to the Governor. He said that the Odisha State Government Universities (Reservation in Teaching Cadre) Act, 2026 will be a landmark step towards the development of higher education in Odisha.

Advertisement

The Minister said, “The Odisha State Government Universities (Reservation in Teaching Cadre) Act, 2026 will ensure the representation of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and SEBC categories in the higher education system. To implement reservation in the appointment of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in government universities in the state, each university will be considered individually (University as a Single Unit). The department-based reservation system has been abolished. As a result, representation of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and SEBC categories in the posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors etc. can be ensured during the direct appointment of teachers.”

He further said, “The post of Vice-Chancellor, which has been vacant for a long time in the government universities of the state, has also been filled. Vice-Chancellors have been appointed in 14 universities. Educationists have taken the lead of our educational society and our educationists from Odisha have been appointed as Vice-Chancellors in 14 universities. Odias are the ones who are taking responsibility for the development of the educational society of Odisha. Under the leadership of the newly appointed Vice-Chancellors, quality, practical and research-oriented higher education system will be ensured in the universities.”

“In addition, after the implementation of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2024 and the Odisha State Government Universities (Reservation in Teaching Cadre) Act, 2026, the process of filling up the vacant teaching posts in the government universities of the state will be expedited,” he added.

Also Read: CM Majhi Clears 13 Illegal Quarries To Kickstart Stalled Chandikhol Strategic Oil Reserve