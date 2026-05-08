Odisha Government to Launch Dedicated TV Channel for Jagannath Culture Promotion

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The Odisha government has kicked off plans to create a television channel dedicated to Lord Jagannath. The idea is to share the spirit of the “Lord of the Universe” with audiences around the world. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan led a top-level meeting at the Law Department’s conference hall in Lok Seva Bhawan, where they talked about what this unique channel could look like. Describing the initial discussions as “highly positive and promising,” the Minister emphasized that the initiative is being approached with great enthusiasm to cater to the deep devotion of millions of followers worldwide.

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The new channel will open a window to daily life and age-old traditions at the Puri temple. Viewers will see daily rituals, grand festivals, and all the rich culture that surrounds Shree Jagannath. There’s more to it than just religious coverage — the channel also plans to encourage academic research and thoughtful conversations, capturing the emotions and deeper messages people associate with the deity. The government wants the programming to strike a balance: a mix of devotion, culture, education, and entertainment.

Several key administrators, including Shree Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee and senior Law Department officials, were deeply involved in discussions. They focused on both the technical side and the content needed to make sure the channel reaches people worldwide and leaves a strong cultural mark. Now, the government is working on a detailed plan to nail down the logistics and set up how this one-of-a-kind spiritual channel will actually operate.