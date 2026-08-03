Odisha Government to Deploy AI Cameras for Automatic E-Challans on Highways

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The Odisha government is preparing to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven e-challan system across national and state highways, a move aimed at automating traffic enforcement and strengthening road safety through technology.

Under the proposed system, AI-enabled high-resolution cameras installed along highway corridors will continuously monitor traffic and automatically identify violations by reading vehicle registration number plates and tracking compliance with road rules. Once an offence is detected, the details will be transmitted to a central server, which will generate an e-challan without requiring manual intervention.

Authorities said the technology has been designed to detect a broad range of traffic offences. These include overspeeding, riding without a helmet, driving without wearing a seat belt, using a mobile phone while driving, jumping traffic signals and travelling in the wrong lane. Vehicle owners will receive the electronically generated challans through SMS alerts and online portals.

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Officials expect the AI-powered enforcement mechanism to operate round the clock, helping reduce dependence on manual checks while limiting the possibility of human error. By relying on digitally recorded evidence, the system is also intended to improve transparency in the issuance of traffic penalties and make monitoring more efficient.

The initiative forms part of the state’s broader effort to curb traffic violations, reduce road accidents and encourage motorists to comply with traffic regulations. The government has appealed to commuters to adhere to prescribed speed limits, wear helmets and seat belts, and follow all road safety norms to avoid penalties while contributing to safer roads.

With the rollout of the AI-based e-challan system, Odisha aims to advance its intelligent traffic management framework, using automated enforcement to promote better road discipline and support the development of a safer, more accident-free highway network across the state.