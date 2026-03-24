Odisha government planning to launch Digital Grievance Redressal: MLAs to Resolve Issues Online

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The Odisha government wants to change the way people connect with their elected leaders. They’re looking at a new digital system that would let MLAs handle public complaints online, making things a lot smoother and more direct. Right now, the Parliamentary Affairs Department is examining this idea, hoping it’ll shrink the gap between MLAs and the people they represent by making it easier to get in touch and track problems as they move through the system.

As it stands, the way individuals communicate grievances in Odisha isn’t simple. The current process gets bogged down by red tape and slow, old-fashioned methods. If you live out in a rural area, you often have to travel miles—sometimes all the way to district offices or even the state capital—just to file a complaint. It’s time-consuming, expensive, and after all that effort, there’s no clear way to know where your complaint stands. A lot of people end up waiting for ages, never getting real answers, which leaves them feeling ignored by the system.

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But the digital approach hopes to fix all that. The plan is to set up an online platform where people can submit grievances right from their phones or at local internet centers. That way, there’s no paperwork to deal with, no lost files, and each complaint gets a digital trail that’s easy to follow. It’s faster, simpler, and saves people the hassle.

More than just making things easier, this new system should also push MLAs to act faster and be more accountable. When they can talk to citizens directly through the platform, it creates a sense of responsibility and urgency. Plus, with real-time updates, people can finally see what’s happening with their issues, which pushes government departments to be more responsive. If this goes through, Odisha could shift from slow, reactive governance to a modern system where leaders are genuinely connected to the people—bringing government much closer to everyday life.