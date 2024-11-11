Odisha government orders removal of State Women’s Commission Chairperson Minati Behera

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha Government has issued an order for the removal of Minati Behera from her post as Chairperson of the State Commission for Women (SCW).

This comes after the Orissa government issued a show-cause notice to Minati Behera, asking her to submit her reply regarding her performance.

The Department of Women and Child Development of Odisha, on the orders of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, issued a notification on November 9 for removal of Minati Behera as Chairperson of SCW.

“In pursuance of Provision of Sub-section 3 of Section 4 of the Orissa State Commission for Women Act, 1993, the Chairperson of OSCW was issued Show Cause Notice to submit her reply by, 1st November, 2024 vide this Department letter no.24896, dated 29.10.2024,” said the official notofication.

“After thorough and careful examination of show cause reply submitted by the Chairperson, OSCW, it is observed that the reply is inadequate and does not justify the unsatisfactory performance of the Commission. In view of the above facts and circumstances, the State Government hereby orders the removal of Smt. Minati Behera, Chairperson of OSCW appointed vide this Department Notification No.16810, dated 12.10.2022 in exigency of public interest forthwith invoking the powers conferred under Section 4 (3) of the Act,” the notification further reads.

(ANI)