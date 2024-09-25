Odisha government officers now allowed to travel by air on official tour within the State

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, the Odisha government has allowed Group-A category (Level-12 & above) to travel by air on official tour within the State, informed the Finance Department of the State government.

A notification issued by the Finance Department said, “As per F.D O.M No.6743/F dt.14.03.2024, the State Government employees are such entitled for official tour inside the State by Rail or Road. Now, in view of expanding intra-state air connectivity, State Government has pleased to allow State Government officers of Group-A category (Level-12 & above) to travel by air on official tour within the State of Odisha.”

“F.D.O.M No.6743/F dt.14.03.2024 and OTA Rules stand amended to this extent. This shall come into effect from the date of issue. The Finance Department of the State government,” it added.