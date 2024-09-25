Odisha government officers now allowed to travel by air on official tour within the State

By Subadh Nayak
odisha allows officers for intra-state air journey

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, the Odisha government has allowed Group-A category (Level-12 & above) to travel by air on official tour within the State, informed the Finance Department of the State government.

A notification issued by the Finance Department said, “As per F.D O.M No.6743/F dt.14.03.2024, the State Government employees are such entitled for official tour inside the State by Rail or Road. Now, in view of expanding intra-state air connectivity, State Government has pleased to allow State Government officers of Group-A category (Level-12 & above) to travel by air on official tour within the State of Odisha.”

“F.D.O.M No.6743/F dt.14.03.2024 and OTA Rules stand amended to this extent. This shall come into effect from the date of issue. The Finance Department of the State government,” it added.

Also Read: Dy CM Pravati Parida Shares Important Info On Subhadra Scheme, Watch
You might also like

One more case slapped on former Binjharpur police station SI Keshab Dash

Quality check of Ghee used in Puri Jagannath Temple to be conducted: Collector

Odisha Govt effects major reshuffle in OAS cadre, 36 officers get new appointments;…

Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred with his 60th Honorary Doctorate

Comment