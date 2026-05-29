Odisha Government Hikes MGNREGA Daily Wages Across All Skill Categories Effective April 2026

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The Odisha government just announced a Rs 10 hike in daily wages for workers under the MGNREGA scheme. This new pay structure, rolled out by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, applies to everyone in the program.

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Now, with the updated rates, semi-skilled workers get Rs 522 per day. Skilled workers earn Rs 572, and highly skilled ones top out at Rs 622 daily. The state made sure the increase is retroactive, so workers are getting paid these higher rates starting from April 1, 2026—covering the entire current financial year.

To keep things running smoothly, Additional Secretary Arup Kumar Sahu sent out clear orders to local officials across Odisha. District collectors, Zilla Parishad Chief Development Officers, and Block Development Officers are all tasked with making sure the new wage structure gets implemented right away.