Odisha Government extends Rs 4,00,000 financial aid to families of 13 deceased journalists

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has provided an ex-gratia of Rs 4,00,000 to the legal heirs or families of thirteen deceased working journalists under the Odisha Working Journalist Welfare Scheme in the current financial year, announced Information and Public Relations Department on Saturday.

Making the announcement, the department shared a post on social media platform X that said,”The state government is committed to the welfare of working journalists in Odisha. Financial assistance of 4 lakh rupees is being provided to the nearest relatives of deceased working journalists through the Department of Information and Public Relations. In the current financial year, this assistance has been provided to 13 families.”

In addition, the post specified the names of the eligible deceased journalists.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରତ କର୍ମଜୀବୀ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକଙ୍କ କଲ୍ୟାଣ ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧ। ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପରଲୋକଗତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରତ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକଙ୍କ ନିକଟତମ ସମ୍ପର୍କୀୟଙ୍କୁ ୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ଆର୍ଥିକ ସହାୟତା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଉଛି। ଚଳିତ ଆର୍ଥିକ ବର୍ଷରେ ୧୩ ଜଣ ପରିବାରଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ସହାୟତା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି। pic.twitter.com/IlSBu9TWwQ — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) September 5, 2026

The Journalists is the main force in bringing various incidents and issues faced by the common people in the society to the public attention through their reports.

Advertisement

Recognizing journalists as the fourth pillar of democracy, the state government is taking steps for their social and financial welfare. Especially in the event of untimely death of working journalists, their families are being provided with financial assistance. Under the Odisha Working Journalist Welfare Scheme, a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh is provided to the next of kin of deceased working journalists.

The state government aims to reduce the financial pressure on the family of the deceased journalists after their death to some extent. So far, this financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh has been provided to the families of 13 deceased working journalists in the current financial year.

The beneficiaries include families of deceased journalists Ayashkant Swain (Kaling TV), Arun Kumar Mohanty, Ashutosh Kumar Patnaik, Badrinarayan Panda, Ashutosh Mishra, and others.

The government stated that journalists risk their lives to collect news about various incidents and bring public issues to light. So, ensuring the welfare of journalists and their family security will remain a priority.

The Odisha Working Journalist Welfare Scheme is considered as a supportive step for the families of deceased working journalists. The government is planning to continue to provide this financial assistance to working journalists and their families in the coming days as well.