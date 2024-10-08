Odisha government employees’ gratuity increased, check details

By Subadh Nayak
odisha government employees’ gratuity increased

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government employees’ gratuity has been increased, informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a press release.

As per the press release, the state government has enhanced the Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) benefit of its employees to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 15 lakh retrospectively from January 1, 2024.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has given his approval to hike the State government employees’ gratuity from to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 15 lakh following the request of various service associations.

It may be noted here that the Central Government had recently increased the death and retirement gratuity for all government employees as per the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules with effect from 01.01.2024.

