Odisha Government effects reshuffle in OAS cadre, Check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Saturday effected reshuffle in the OAS cadre. Accordingly, as many as 29 officers have been transferred.

As per a notification issued today by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the Government of Odisha, the OAS officers are transferred and posted to other places.

As per the notification, BMC Deputy Commissioner Rosan Satapathy was posted as OSD to Minister, Law and Works and Excise. His services has been placed with the PA Department.

Similarly, Nimapada BDO Bhubanananda Patnaik was posted as Deputy Collector of Nayagarh. Anil Kumar Mohanty, Executive Officer of Jajpur Municipality was posted as Tahasildar of Gop in Puri district.

Here is the detailed list: