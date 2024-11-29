Odisha Government announces to close schools from 1:00 pm today for DG-IGP conference

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday announced to close all the schools from 1:00pm in Bhubaneswar ahead of the DG-IGP conference today.

For the 59th DG-IGP conference taking place for the first time in Bhubaneswar, the capital city is under a thick security blanket. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive today at 4:20 pm. Home Minister will also be present in the conference.

Apart from them many dignitaries of high-profile rank will attend the conference. In the conference, Police DG of Odisha, Border Security Forces (BSF) DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) DG, Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) DG among other dignitaries will be present.

The Mo Bus services commuting in the Airport area, Lok Seva Bhawan, Raj Bhawan, State Guest House, Maitri Vihar and the IPS Mess at Chandrasekharpur area will also be affected.