Odisha government announces 1-day menstrual leave for women

Bhubaneswar: In a welcome step, the Odisha government announced one-day menstrual leave for the working women on Independence Day.

The State government and private sector women employees shall be given one day leave for periods every month. The announcement in this regard was made by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebration in Cuttack.

The leave can be availed on the first or second day of the menstrual cycle, reports further said. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

The Supreme Court on July 8 had asked the Centre to mull the formation of a menstrual leave policy after consulting all stakeholders, including the state governments.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, asked the PIL litigant to move a representation before the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development with a copy to Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

Disposing of the plea, the Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said: “We request the Secretary, Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to look into the matter. After due consultation with all stakeholders, both the Union and the States shall consider whether it is feasible to frame a model policy on menstrual leave.”

The apex court cautioned that mandating menstrual leave policy might stop employers from hiring women at the workplace, clarifying its order will not come into the way of framing independent policy by the state government.

“This menstrual leave policy is purely a ‘policy issue’ to be considered at the governmental level,” it remarked.

In December last year, then Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, in a statement in Rajya Sabha, said that menstruation does not call for a specific policy for granting paid leave.

