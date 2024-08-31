Odisha: Gopabandhu Working Journalists’ health insurance scheme renewed

Bhubaneswar: Following recommendations of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi the Gopabandhu Working Journalists’ health insurance scheme has been renewed by Government of Odisha. The scheme has been renewed and it will be applied from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025.

Accordingly, Rs 8 crore 55 lakh 76 thousand 314 will be given to Oriental Insurance as the yearly premium. An agreement has been signed in this matter between the Insurance Company and PR Department.

Initially, as many as 7041 working journalists have been included in this scheme. For the working journalists who will apply newly, they will have to do so through the designated portal of the PR department for this scheme. It will be started from September 1. New applications will be sought here and the process will be on for one month. This decision of the Government of Odisha will largely work towards the welfare of journalists.