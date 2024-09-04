Odisha: Girl student of IIT, Bhubaneswar found dead

By Himanshu
Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a girl student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (IIT) was found dead on Wednesday. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased student has been identified as Kritika Raj. She was a student of the third year B. Tech in IIT, Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the body of the girl student was recovered today at the IIT, Bhubaneswar campus located at Arugula in Khordha district. It has been claimed that she died after falling from the fifth storey of the building.

After getting information, Jatani Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Police seized the body and sent to Capital hospital for autopsy. Further investigation at the spot is underway.

It is yet to be ascertained in which condition the girl fell from the fifth storey.

