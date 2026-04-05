Odisha girl Payal Nag makes history, clinches gold at Hyundai Para Archery Series

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Bhubaneswar: Quadruple amputee Payal Nag of Balangir in Odisha scripted a moment of history at the Hyundai World Archery Para Series in Bangkok, by clinching gold in the finale.

She became the first archer to compete without limbs at this level.

Payal sealed the victory by defeating her fellow Indian and world No 1 Sheetal Devi by a 139-136 scoreline and clinched gold at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok with seven gold medals.

Who is Payal ?

Payal, the daughter of a migrant labourer from Balangir district in Odisha. In the year 2015, she lost all her four limbs after coming in contact with a live wire at a brick kiln.

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Her life changed in 2023, when coach Kuldeep Vedwan spotted her on social media and brought her to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. She was trained with Sheetal Devi, before she shifted her base to Haryana’s Sonepat.

Payal’s international debut came at the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai after World Archery approved her customised equipment, making her the world’s first quadruple amputee archer to compete internationally.

Making her debut at the 2025 Jaipur Nationals, she defeated Sheetal to win double gold in the ranking and Olympic rounds.

She followed that with a silver at the Khelo India Para Games and another at the Nationals in Patiala earlier this year-both times finishing behind Sheetal.

This was Payal’s first win over Sheetal in an international tournament after she had defeated her at the Para Archery Nationals in Jaipur last year.