Odisha girl enters into India Book of Records for maximum types of seeds painted with Lord Jagannath and his siblings

Rourkela: Fifteen-year-old school girl from Odisha has entered into the India Book of Records for maximum types of seeds painted with Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra image.

As per the certificate issued by the India Book of Records, the girl identified as Smruti Rekha Nayak, a resident of Rourkela set the record on May 27, 2024 by painting the images of the holy trinity on 21 types of seeds.

“The record for painting the maximum types of seeds painted with Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra image was set by Smruti Rekha Nayak (born on May 7, 2009) of Sundergarh, Odisha. She painted the images of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on 21 types of seeds, including seeds of watermelon, pumpkin and bitter gourd among others, as confirmed on May 27, 2024,” read the India Book of Records issued to Smruti Rekha.

“I am extremely happy that I have made it to India Book of Records. I could do it only because of my parents, who are my greatest supports. I decided to paint the images of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on seeds because seeds are the integral part of our life. I considered the seeds as Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra who are also integral part of our life,” said Smruti Rekha, a class ten student of Chinmaya Vidyalaya English Medium in Rourkela.

“Most importantly, I am a huge devotee of Lord Jagannath. Therefore, when I started my work nothing came to my mind except Lord Jagannath’s name. His name is the first thing that struck my mind. Thus I painted the images of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra,” she added.