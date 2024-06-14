Odisha: Girl dies in road accident in Jajpur on Pahili Raja, uncle critical

Jajpur: There has been a road accident in Jajpur district of Odisha in which a girl has died and her uncle has been critically injured, said reports on Friday.

According to reports, the incident happened on Pahali Raja. The girl died and her uncle was critically injured in a head-on collision with an auto on the National Highway No. 16 in Jajpur District.

The deceased has been identified as Gauri Malik, son of Girhari Malik of Khantapada area of ​​Balasore district. Dharashala police have started investigation at the spot.

According to the information, this morning the uncle and niece duo were travelling to Bhubaneswar on a bike when the uncle who was driving lost control over the bike and collided with an auto.

As a result, both were badly injured and admitted to Dharmashala Medical Center in a critical condition. The girl was was declared dead by the doctor there, while the uncle was shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated. The Dharamashala police has launched an investigation into the incident. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.