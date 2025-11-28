Odisha girl adopted in US row: Sejal’s boyfriend Amar picked up by Police

Advertisement

Balasore: In the matter of an Odia girl adopted by a couple of the United States and the recent incident of the girl’s return to Odisha alleging her adopted mother the latest happening is that the girl, Sejal’s boyfriend Amar was picked up by Sahadev Khunta police in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday. He was picked up by police from the Nari Sangh Shakti Sadan.

It has been alleged that the boyfriend Amar blackmailed Sejal’s adopted mother Sushi John on several occasions. It has further been alleged that he asked for one crore rupees to the lady in the US and asked her to deposit in the bank account of his aunt.

Today, the police picked up Amar, on the charge of repeatedly trying to enter the Nari Sangh Shakti Sadan and was demanding to meet Sejal.

The police picked up him after complaint by the family as he could not produce any identification/ evidence to the Shakti Sadan employees.

Sejal, also known as Pooja, a 21-year-old from Balasore, Odisha, was adopted by a US couple in 2018. She recently alleged that her adoptive mother tortured her, forcing her to do household chores and convert to Christianity. However, upon returning to Odisha, Sejal revealed that she fabricated these allegations to reunite with her boyfriend in Balasore, whom she reconnected with on social media. She claimed her visa had expired, and her adoptive mother didn’t approve of her relationship, prompting her to make false accusations.