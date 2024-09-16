Odisha Gets Two Awards at 47th WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has congratulated Amaresh Kumar Sahu and Gedela Akhil for their outstanding achievements at the 47th World Skills Competition held in Lyon, France, from 10th to 15th September 2024.

According to reports, Sahu won the prestigious Bronze Medal in Renewable Energy, while

Akhil earned the Medallion for Excellence in Water Technology, making Odisha proud

on the global stage.

In his message, Chief Minister Shri Majhi remarked, “The accomplishments of our skilled youth at the WorldSkills Competition are a source of immense pride for Odisha. Their success exemplifies the state’s commitment to nurturing young talent and developing skills that meet global standards. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Amaresh Kumar Sahu and Gedela Akhil, as well as the institutions that played a pivotal role in their training, including the World Skill Center, CTTC, and CV Raman Global University.

Odisha’s continued journey towards becoming a leader in skill development is on the right track, and these victories will inspire countless others to aspire for excellence on a global platform.”

Amaresh Kumar Sahu, a native of Deogarh District, is currently pursuing a Diploma in Mechatronics at Central Tool Room & Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar. Gedela Akhil is pursuing his BTech in Civil Engineering at CV Raman Global University, Bhubaneswar.

The WorldSkills Competition, the largest skills event in the world, brings together participants from over 80 countries to compete across various sectors, including manufacturing, technology, and services.

The 47th edition, hosted in Lyon, France, saw 15 of the 60 participants representing India hailing from Odisha, reflecting the state’s leadership in the skills ecosystem. The selection process for WorldSkills is rigorous, with participants undergoing a three tiered evaluation before representing India on the international stage.

Odisha’s World Skill Center, Bhubaneswar, has been instrumental in mentoring and preparing these participants. Sahu received expert training from Vietnam, while Shri Akhil benefited

from mentorship provided by a specialist from South Africa. Odisha has emerged as a beacon of excellence in skill development through its initiatives, further cementing its position as a global hub for talent and innovation.

These remarkable individuals and their achievements mark a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to shape the future of skill development.

